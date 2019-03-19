|
|
James W. Swiger
Neptune - James W. Swiger, Master Sergeant US Army Retired, of Neptune, died Sunday March 17. Mr. Swiger was born on October 28, 1942 in Cleveland, OH. He was the only son of the former SFC Harry Ray Swiger who died in Vietnam in 1965 and Almeda K. Watkins Swiger both from Lumberport, WV. As a child, he lived in Hawaii, Asmara Eritrea in Africa and many other military bases in the US. Mr. Swiger served over 20 years on active duty in the US Army and received the meritorious service medal upon his retirement in 1983. After his retirement, he worked at Ft. Monmouth as a Logistics Management Specialist and Supervisor for another 20 years, retiring in 2004, receiving a meritorious service award for civilian service. He was predeceased by his parents, and his son, Retired Air Force Technical Sergeant, James W. Swiger, II. Surviving are his wife Irene E Meinhardt Swiger, who he met while on active duty in Germany, his sons and daughters in law, George and Kathleen Swiger of West Allenhurst and Ralph and Joyce Swiger of Middletown, his daughters and sons in law, Katharina and Randy Bakewitz of Rochester, NY, and Christine and John Gilliam of Mountain Home, AR, his daughter in law Heather Swiger of Jacob, IL, his step daughter and son in law, Marlies and Joachim Seif of Neustadt, Germany, his grandchildren, Melanie, Christoph, Brandon, Matthew, Hannes, Martin, Austin, Emily, Madison, Corey and Kyle and his great grandchildren, Travis, James, Emma and Zoey. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, March 21 from 6:00 PM, with funeral services beginning at 8:00 at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home, 118 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019