Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
American Legion Post #143
85 Bay Avenue
Highlands, NJ
James Walling "Jim" Smock Iii Obituary
James "Jim" Walling Smock III

Highlands - James "Jim" Walling Smock III, 71 of Highlands NJ passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 with his family surrounding him.

Jim is predeceased by his father, James W. Smock, Jr, mother Jane N. Matus and son David James Smock. Surviving are his devoted wife of 38 years Kathi, daughter Christina Gebhardt, (Ronald), and sons Matthew Smock, Gary and Brian Dillonaire. Cherished grandfather to Gavin, Patrick and Aiden Gebhardt and Sinclair Smock. Beloved brother of Jana Pape (Stanley) and Steven Collins (Nancy).

Jim served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1971 aboard the USS Forrestal. He was a proud member of American Legion Post #143 and VFW Post #6902.

A memorial service and celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the American Legion Post #143, 85 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ 07732 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Post #143 in memory of James Walling Smock, III.

Services under the direction Posten-McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716. For additional information please visit www.posten-mcginleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
