Jamie Ann Loff-Smith
Cookeville, TN - Jamie Ann Loff-Smith, 36, of Cookeville, Tennessee died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 when her home was destroyed by a tornado. She was born in Colville, Washington and was a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School, Jackson Township.
Jamie was the owner and operator of Dependable Cleaning Service.
She was a beautiful, loving mother who enjoyed life, her family, and friends.
A brother, John Christian Loff, died in 2013.
She is survived by her son, Logan Smith and his father Russ Smith; her parents, Kenneth and Marleen Loff; two brothers, Joseph Loff and Robert Loff and his wife Kristy; and two nephews, Robert Loff, Jr. and Brayden Loff.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations to a fund established to help Logan following this tragedy may be made at the following link.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-and-support-for-logan?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020