Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Loff-Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Ann Loff-Smith


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie Ann Loff-Smith Obituary
Jamie Ann Loff-Smith

Cookeville, TN - Jamie Ann Loff-Smith, 36, of Cookeville, Tennessee died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 when her home was destroyed by a tornado. She was born in Colville, Washington and was a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School, Jackson Township.

Jamie was the owner and operator of Dependable Cleaning Service.

She was a beautiful, loving mother who enjoyed life, her family, and friends.

A brother, John Christian Loff, died in 2013.

She is survived by her son, Logan Smith and his father Russ Smith; her parents, Kenneth and Marleen Loff; two brothers, Joseph Loff and Robert Loff and his wife Kristy; and two nephews, Robert Loff, Jr. and Brayden Loff.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations to a fund established to help Logan following this tragedy may be made at the following link.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-and-support-for-logan?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -