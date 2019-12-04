Services
Morganville - Jamie Jerel George, 31 of Morganville, affectionately known as "Juice," passed away at home on November 30, 2019. Jerel was social, outgoing, funny, charming and had a presence that put people at immediate ease. He was known for greeting everyone with a big smile and hug, loyalty, his vibrancy and love of life. His presence has now become the source of priceless joyful memories. Visitation will be Friday, December 6th from 3 pm until the funeral service at 5pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 23 River St, Red Bank. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.

Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
