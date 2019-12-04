|
|
Jamie Jerel George
Morganville - Jamie Jerel George, 31 of Morganville, affectionately known as "Juice," passed away at home on November 30, 2019. Jerel was social, outgoing, funny, charming and had a presence that put people at immediate ease. He was known for greeting everyone with a big smile and hug, loyalty, his vibrancy and love of life. His presence has now become the source of priceless joyful memories. Visitation will be Friday, December 6th from 3 pm until the funeral service at 5pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 23 River St, Red Bank. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019