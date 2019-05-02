|
Pastor Jamie L. Gates III
Toms River - Pastor Jamie L. Gates III, 51. Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church of Toms River passed on Tuesday, 4/23/19. Two viewings will be Friday 5/3/19 at New Hope Baptist Church,
171 11th Ave and 3rd Ave from 3pm-5pm and at Campus of Macedonia Baptist Church, 1924 Heck Avenue, Neptune from 7pm-9pm. Services to be held Saturday 5/4/19 at Campus at
Macedonia Church at 10am. Pastor Tommy Miles officiating. Interment at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Services entrusted to James H. Robinson Funeral Home, Brooklyn, NY.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019