KOSTIUK, JAN PAUL JR., 72, of Waretown, New Jersey, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. He was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., and was a lifelong resident of New Jersey. While serving as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, he was stationed in the Philippines, where he met his first wife Amelita (Neneng) Limin. They had 2 children together. For many years, he was a real estate agent for Prudential and Coldwell Banker Riviera before retiring in 2015. Jan enjoyed playing games with his grandchildren, working in the yard, listening to live music on the boardwalk, making his famous homemade pizza to share with the neighbors, and golf. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.
Jan was predeceased by parents John and Mildred (Marfan) Kostiuk. He is survived by his loving wife Georgiana, siblings, Gary Kostiuk, Rita Koczan, Lisa O'callahan (Dennis), and Jeffrey Kostiuk, son Jan Kostiuk III (Ellen), daughter Michelle McSwain (K.J.), step-daughters, Juli Allen and Stephanie Gulino (Joshua), and 13 grandchildren, Kaila, Jenna, Paige, Matthew, Cassie, Annie, Kayli, Silas, Kaleb, Shayli, Alias, Liam, and Taylor.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to American Cancer Society
Memorial donations may be made in his name to American Cancer Society. Services are private.
