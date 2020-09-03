1/1
Jan Kostiuk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Kostiuk

KOSTIUK, JAN PAUL JR., 72, of Waretown, New Jersey, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. He was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., and was a lifelong resident of New Jersey. While serving as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, he was stationed in the Philippines, where he met his first wife Amelita (Neneng) Limin. They had 2 children together. For many years, he was a real estate agent for Prudential and Coldwell Banker Riviera before retiring in 2015. Jan enjoyed playing games with his grandchildren, working in the yard, listening to live music on the boardwalk, making his famous homemade pizza to share with the neighbors, and golf. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

Jan was predeceased by parents John and Mildred (Marfan) Kostiuk. He is survived by his loving wife Georgiana, siblings, Gary Kostiuk, Rita Koczan, Lisa O'callahan (Dennis), and Jeffrey Kostiuk, son Jan Kostiuk III (Ellen), daughter Michelle McSwain (K.J.), step-daughters, Juli Allen and Stephanie Gulino (Joshua), and 13 grandchildren, Kaila, Jenna, Paige, Matthew, Cassie, Annie, Kayli, Silas, Kaleb, Shayli, Alias, Liam, and Taylor.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to American Cancer Society. Services are private. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home, Inc
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wood Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved