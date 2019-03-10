|
Jan Smock Faulhaber
Oakhurst - Jan Smock Faulhaber 65 of Oakhurst passed away surrounded by her family on Friday March 8 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Jan had worked at the Ranney School, Perkins Family Restaurant, Monmouth University and for [email protected] home as a home health aide. She loved her Eagles, Yankees, North Carolina Tarheels basketball and Rangers Hockey. Jan was born in Neptune and lived in W. Allenhurst before moving to Oakhurst in 1989. She was a graduate of Ocean Twp. H.S.
Jan is predeceased by her mother and father, Jane and Harry (Bubby) Smock, her sisters Nanette McCray and Beth Stonaker Falco and her mother and father-in-law John and Millie Faulhaber.
Surviving is her loving husband Jimmy, her 3 children; Aimee Faulhaber, Pally and his wife Maria, Natalie and her husband Matt Wein. Also her siblings; Michael Smock, JoAnn O'Connor and husband Jerry, Tim Smock and wife Michelle, Andy Smock and wife Mini, Meg Masco and Chris Smock. Her greatest joy and happiness came from her grandchildren; Kayla, James III, Leanna and Tyler.She will also be missed by a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday 03/11/19 from 4-8 pm in Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave. Asbury Park NJ 07712. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 am in Holy Spirit Church, Asbury Park. Interment will follow in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the or to . For condolences please visit www.Buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019