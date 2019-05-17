Jane A. Donohoe



West Long Branch - Jane A. Donohoe, 76 of West Long Branch, died at her home on Tuesday, May 14th.



Mrs. Donohoe was a graduate of Clifton High School and Montclair College with her degree in education. She was a physical education teacher in the Long Branch High School for many years. Jane was a member of the Long Branch Education Association.



Jane loved arts and crafts. She made quilts, baby blankets, Christmas ornaments, and many other holiday treasures.



Jane enjoyed her summers at Takanassee Beach Club, with family and friends. She was an avid fan of the N.Y. Yankees.



Jane was pre-deceased by her husband of 53 years, J. Michael Donohoe in 2018.



Surviving Jane are her sons, Michael J. Donohoe, West Long Branch and Robert and Amy Donohoe, Oceanport; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Alice Ziemba, Old Tappan, NJ; and her three grandchildren, Jack, Jimmy and Caroline.



Visitation Sunday, May 19th, 3 to 6 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial, Monday, May 20th, 10:30 am, St. Michael's RC Church, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of customary donations Jane's family asks that you consider supporting Oceanport Hook and Ladder Firehouse, 21 Main Street, Oceanport, NJ 07757. To share a favorite memory of Jane or send messages of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary