Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Aldinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Aldinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Aldinger Obituary
Jane Aldinger

Wanamassa - Jane Aldinger, 74, of Wanamassa, passed away June 17,2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Jane was a Registered Nurse and worked at Riverview Medical Center for many years. Jane's passion was teaching and was a Nursing Instructor for over 25 years and retired from the Monmouth County Vocational School District in 2004. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Anna Flatley, and brother Richard Flatley and wife Patricia. Surviving are her loving husband William Bradshaw of Wanamassa; daughter Kristine Tabor of Wanamassa; sister Patricia Ash and husband Joe of Naples, FL; granddaughter Anya Tabor of Wanamassa,; nieces and nephews Michael, Debbie, Karen and Joey. Visitation will be held June 24,2019 from 10am-1pm with a 1pm service at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. Interment will follow at St. George Greek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., P.O. Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now