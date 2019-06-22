|
Jane Aldinger
Wanamassa - Jane Aldinger, 74, of Wanamassa, passed away June 17,2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Jane was a Registered Nurse and worked at Riverview Medical Center for many years. Jane's passion was teaching and was a Nursing Instructor for over 25 years and retired from the Monmouth County Vocational School District in 2004. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Anna Flatley, and brother Richard Flatley and wife Patricia. Surviving are her loving husband William Bradshaw of Wanamassa; daughter Kristine Tabor of Wanamassa; sister Patricia Ash and husband Joe of Naples, FL; granddaughter Anya Tabor of Wanamassa,; nieces and nephews Michael, Debbie, Karen and Joey. Visitation will be held June 24,2019 from 10am-1pm with a 1pm service at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. Interment will follow at St. George Greek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., P.O. Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 22, 2019