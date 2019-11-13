|
Jane Ann Bahr
Brick - Jane Ann (Daily) Bahr passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019, she was 93. Jane was predeceased by her husband Charles Bahr II (1994), her grandsons Michael T. Bahr (2019), Michael C. Bahr (1982), her parents Jack and Tottie Daily. Jane grew up in Verona, New Jersey. After graduating from Verona Highschool, she attended Barbizon School of Modeling. She went on to model suits and coats at the House of Swansdown in New York City, and was Miss Swansdown in 1947. Jane is survived by her sister, Joyce Cassidy and brother Jack Daily.
She will be missed by her surviving 8 children; Joanne Bahr, Charles Bahr III (Christine), Catherine Bahr, John Bahr (Susan), Michael Bahr (June Kelly), Edward Halligan, Margaret Page Gambe (Steven), Kevin Halligan; her grandchildren; Joseph Belmont, Meaghan Tullo (Michael), Amelia Bahr (Stephen), Samantha Bahr, Breanna Bahr, Salem Bahr, Danielle Gambe (Matthew), Rebecca Hazlet (Jason) and Jamie Muth (Doug). She also leaves beyond 5 great grandchildren. Additionally, several nieces and nephews who loved every minute spent with her. Family and friends have many happy memories made in the Mantoloking home.
Jane was a well-respected, and inspirational member of AA for 45 years, never failing to influence others, and give them strength. Her gift of storytelling, her sense of humor and quick wit defined her. Jane was affectionately known as 'Janer the Entertainer'. She maintained these qualities until the end. Her AA friends cherished her, visiting her at home when she could no longer attend meetings.
Jane's family are especially grateful for the care she received from her aids Lisa and Christine, as well as Mary Jo and the hospice team. Rest in Peace, Jane. We will miss you.
Services to be announced at later time.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019