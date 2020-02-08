|
|
Jane Ann Kelly (nee Barnes)
Haverford, PA - of Haverford, Pennsylvania, formerly of Brick, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. She was 90. Jane is survived by her sons, Michael (Joan Mazzotti) and Richard, Jr., and by three grandchildren. Jane was a cherished aunt to several nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Richard.
Jane was devoted to her son Richard who was diagnosed as autistic in 1962. Jane and her husband Richard were early advocates for children with autism. In the mid-1960's, they helped found a non-profit organization that supported families with autistic children in Central New Jersey.
Jane was a graduate of the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City and later was employed for many years as a secretary in the Neptune Township School District until her retirement.
Services and burial will be private.
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home, Ardmore PA
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020