Jane B. Smith
Leisure Village West - Smith, Jane B., 97, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019. Jane was a resident of Leisure Village West for over 37 years. She was born in Scarsdale, New York and first met her husband, the late Hamilton Dean Smith, at summer camp. They reconnected several years later, married and lived happily in St. Louis, Zurich, Switzerland and Long Island, NY.
Jane was the devoted mother of Deborah, Sandra (Paul), Barrie (Lance), Dean (Margi) and Kim. She was always available to her children, always listening and the magic of her love, drew them all close. She was also the proud grandmother of seven children and five great-grandchildren and made sure that they knew it was most important to love, laugh and be happy in life.
Jane was an avid tennis player and golfer, playing into her eighties. She also enjoyed playing bridge and participating in her bible study group. She was quietly devout, never forcing her faith on you, but always prayed for you, no matter what catastrophe had befallen you and never gave up on you. Jane loved the seaside, especially Long Beach Island, often visiting with her family and her dear friend, Sue Cummings.
A funeral mass will be held in her honor on February 23rd at 11:00 AM at the St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, Long Beach Island, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made at SAVE Animal Rescue, "Donations for Smith Family," 1594 Lakewood Rd, Suite 5, Toms River, NJ 08755.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 18, 2019