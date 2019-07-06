|
Jane C. Murphy
Middletown - Jane C. Murphy, mother of eleven (11) children and beloved matriarch of the Murphy family of "the greater Middletown area," New Jersey, passed away from this earthly life into eternal life on July 4th, 2019 in the loving presence of her children and grandchildren.
Jane was born on August 13, 1927 in Jersey City, New Jersey, one of eight children, the daughter of John J. Markey and Jane "Jennie" (nee Shea) Markey. Like her mother, Jane had a unique gift and aptitude for art and had planned on attending art school; but instead, she met the "love of her life," James Joseph Murphy, a handsome, devout Irish Catholic, and young IBM Systems Analyst. They resided in Jersey City until 1963, when they moved to Middletown, not far from the shore and "Pop Markey's" family bungalow that had been enjoyed by the family for generations.
Jane's greatest loves were her family and her faith. She was a founding communicant and practicing Catholic at St. Catherine's Roman Catholic Church, Middletown. She and her husband James supported the construction of what became St. Catherine's School, where most of her children would attend.
In the early 1970s, Jane made a dramatic shift from homemaker and mother, and decided to enter the workforce. She learned to drive a car in her early 40s, and decided to attend nursing school at Monmouth County Vocational school to become a licensed practical nurse; simultaneously, she attended Brookdale Community College School of Nursing, where she received an AAS in applied sciences. She was licensed as both a Licensed Practical Nurse and a Registered Nurse. She was a practicing nurse for over thirty years at both Bayshore Hospital and Riverview, at the medical office of Dr. Douglas W. Chudzik (her son-in-law), and as a private-duty-nurse. It was during this time as a private-duty-nurse that she had the occasion to combine her excellent nursing skills, with her faith: to care for, touch and comfort patients of many faiths, as they transitioned from life to death.
In addition to her family, whom she loved, she was a daily communicant at "her church"—Saint Catherine's. She was the former president of the Ladies Alter Society, president of "Beads for Mary" and ultimately a Trustee of St. Catherine's church. She, along with her late husband, James, were "third-degree" members of the Third Order of Saint Francis. Jane and her husband James embodied these Franciscan values and principles throughout their lives—valuing and placing God and His Children over all things material in this world.
Jane had a great love of nature, trees, flower, animals and all of God's creation. For many years she enjoyed spending winters with her husband and family in her home in Sarasota, Florida. However, she mostly enjoyed the Jersey Shore: from her childhood days at "little" Ideal Beach, to summers with her family in Stone Harbor, New Jersey; and although she never had the occasion to pursue a career in art, last summer (at the age of 91) she was awarded first place in an art competition at the Monmouth County Fair. However, she lived for and loved nothing more than God and her family: her husband, James Joseph, her children and grandchildren.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, John and Jennie (nee Shea) Markey; James Joseph Murphy, Jr., her husband of 52 years, and her two children, Francis Xavier Murphy, Sr., and Jeanmarie (nee Murphy) Chudzik, both of Middletown. She is survived by her nine remaining children and their families: James Joseph Murphy, III (and wife, Nancy), Hazlet; son-in-law, Douglas W. Chudzik, MD, Middletown; Thomas Aquinas Murphy (and wife, Maria Lourdes), Middletown; Sean Patrick Murphy, Esq., (and wife, Mary Kathleen), Little Silver; Kevin Jude Murphy, Middletown; Annmarie Murphy O'Reilly (and husband, Timothy), Little Silver; Joseph James Murphy (and wife, Kimberly), Somerset, Pennsylvania; Richard T. Murphy (and wife, Sandee), Middletown; Paul Ignatius Murphy (and wife, Nina), Middletown; and Valentina Marie (nee Murphy) Feldman (and husband, Raymond), Hazlet. She is also survived by twenty-eight (28) grandchildren, seventeen Great-grandchildren, and a countless number of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, July 9 at 9:30 am at Saint Catherine's Roman Catholic Church, 110 Bray Avenue in Middletown, New Jersey, followed by interment at the family plot, Fair View Cemetery, Middletown, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you remember Jane in your thoughts that you pray the doxology: one Our Father, one Hail Mary and one Glory Be to the Father.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019