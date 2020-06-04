Jane C. Plump



Little Egg Harbor Township - Plump, Jane C., 99, of Little Egg Harbor Township, passed away May 16, 2020.



Formerly of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ where she worked at Bendix Corp. before marrying and starting her family. Beloved wife to George H. Plump, predeceased December 23, 1996. Beloved to sister to Helen M. "Peggy" Horan and Lyle "Buddy" Prouse, both predeceased.



Beloved mother to Barry and his wife Pat, both predeceased, Craig and his wife Dale, Wendy and her husband David Fox, Scott and his wife Leslie, Kevin, Paige and her husband Gary Ireland, and Todd.



Beloved grandmother to 16, beloved great-grandmother to 28, and beloved great-great grandmother to 3. Beloved aunt and friend to many, often referred to as Big Gramma and Gramma Jane.



Jane always enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was playing cards and board games, reading, or simply sipping a cup of tea while she relished in their company. She thoroughly enjoyed knitting, as she was always delighted to gift baby sweaters and bonnets for some of her many newborn grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as for many friends.



Jane Plump will forever be missed and always in our hearts. Her legacy will be carried on through the many family members who hold her in their hearts.



Grandmother -



"God looked around his garden



And found an empty space.



Then he looked down upon this earth



And saw your tired face.



He put his arms around you



And lifted you to rest.



God's garden must be beautiful



He only takes the best."









