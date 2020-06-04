Jane C. Plump
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane C. Plump

Little Egg Harbor Township - Plump, Jane C., 99, of Little Egg Harbor Township, passed away May 16, 2020.

Formerly of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ where she worked at Bendix Corp. before marrying and starting her family. Beloved wife to George H. Plump, predeceased December 23, 1996. Beloved to sister to Helen M. "Peggy" Horan and Lyle "Buddy" Prouse, both predeceased.

Beloved mother to Barry and his wife Pat, both predeceased, Craig and his wife Dale, Wendy and her husband David Fox, Scott and his wife Leslie, Kevin, Paige and her husband Gary Ireland, and Todd.

Beloved grandmother to 16, beloved great-grandmother to 28, and beloved great-great grandmother to 3. Beloved aunt and friend to many, often referred to as Big Gramma and Gramma Jane.

Jane always enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was playing cards and board games, reading, or simply sipping a cup of tea while she relished in their company. She thoroughly enjoyed knitting, as she was always delighted to gift baby sweaters and bonnets for some of her many newborn grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as for many friends.

Jane Plump will forever be missed and always in our hearts. Her legacy will be carried on through the many family members who hold her in their hearts.

Grandmother -

"God looked around his garden

And found an empty space.

Then he looked down upon this earth

And saw your tired face.

He put his arms around you

And lifted you to rest.

God's garden must be beautiful

He only takes the best."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beach Haven Times & Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved