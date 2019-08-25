|
Jane E. Cafarelli
Manahawkin - Jane E. Cafarelli (nee Ernest), 91, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away peacefully and was called Home on August 21, 2019. She leaves to miss her loving spirit, three children: Carole Baxter (Daniel), David Hickman (Rene), and Mark Hickman (Robin); seven grandchildren: Breigh, Jamie, Lauren, Lucius, Mark, Robert and Matthew; and seven great-grandchildren.
Jane was raised in Pitman, NJ and was graduated from Glassboro State Teacher's College. She was an energetic and very special teacher in the Pitman, Forked River, Bayville, and LBI School Systems. In retirement Jane was an avid reader, traveler, tutor, and player of games. She enjoyed times with her beloved friends playing bridge, mahjong, dominoes, hand-to-foot, and raising money for Deborah Hospital.
Services for Jane will begin at 11:00am at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Drive, Manahawkin, NJ on Wednesday, August 28th.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Deborah Hospital Foundation, 20 Pine Mill Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019