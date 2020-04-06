|
Jane Ellen Gordon
Brick - Jane Ellen Gordon, 89, of Princeton Commons in Brick, formerly of South Amboy/Old Bridge NJ, died peacefully on Sunday, April 5, at Rose Garden in Toms River, NJ. She was a communicant of St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church in Brick. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she lived in Bloomfield NJ, and graduated from Bloomfield HS. She met her husband Frank Gordon at Blue Cross in Newark, NJ and married in 1953. After a short residency in Clifton, NJ, she and Frank lived in South Amboy/Old Bridge for 33 years raising their family. She got her start in retail at JC Penney and then went on to be a very successful furniture salesperson at Macy's for over 30 years, retiring in 2001. Jane brought joy and laughter everywhere she went. She loved to travel, to sunbathe on the beach, any shopping adventures and she was an avid movie goer. She loved having family dinners, her homemade potato salad was legendary.
She is survived by her son Frank Gordon Jr., of Brick, daughter Kathy Gordon of Wall, daughter Nancy Gerber and son-in-law Richard Gerber of Toms River and her grandchildren, Dana Gerber, Matthew Gerber and his wife, Taina Torres and Kyra Jane Gordon. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Dorothy Coffey of Austin, TX, and her brother-in-law Robert Gordon of West Orange.
There are no viewing hours or funeral services. Entombment will be in St. Catharine's Cemetery in Sea Girt, NJ. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020