Jane Fox Zerrer



Tinton Falls - Jane Fox Zerrer of Tinton Falls, New Jersey passed away peacefully at Riverview Medical Center on September 4, 2020 following a brief illness. Born and raised in Hanover, Pennsylvania Jane was the only child born of Ralph and Lillian Fox.



Jane attended Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania where she majored in Drama, the perfect major for a Drama Queen. Her best friends through grade school and high school called themselves, "The Gang." The group of eight struck up their friendship around two tables of Bridge. Speaking of drama, Ann Roth, the famous American Costume Designer was one of "The Gang" members. What a thrill it was for the girls the night Ann won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "The English Patient!" The forever friends kept in touch well into their later years.



While studying at Harcum, Jane met the love of her life, John Gehri Zerrer (Jack) who was studying at Haverford College, a mere six minutes away from her campus. After a brief courtship, Jane and Jack married and moved to Middletown, New Jersey where Jack worked in the insurance and financial planning business and Jane eventually became a stay-at-home-Mom to her beloved sons, Johnny and Jeffrey.



Jane and Jack were long-time residents of Monmouth County, where for 50 years they lived in the same colonial home in the Oak Hill section of Middletown. Back in those early days, Oak Hill consisted of dirt roads and very few homes. Their dear friends. Joyce and Ed Conway owned horses and seven acres not far from the old Middletown train station. Jack boarded his horse at their barn so it became a tradition that Jack, Joyce and Bill would saddle up their horses and ride throughout the hills of Oak Hill. After their ride they would tie-up their horses and forge a creek, arriving at the Zerrer home where Jane would be serving Bloody Marys.



After 50 years of living in Oak Hill, Tinton Falls became the Zerrer home in 2010. Sadly, the love of Jane's life passed away two years later, leaving Jane to go through her remaining years with the support of a strong, loving and caring group of women, most of whom she knew from either Christ Episcopal Church or Navesink Country Club.



The consummate dog-lover, Duffy, Daisy, Dreamy and Holly were Jane's fur-babies. She would literally dress her dogs in her Lily nightgowns and their doggie pearls when having guests over for dinner. Just one of Jane's many entertaining antics that her friends so enjoyed.



As a member of Christ Episcopal Church for over 60 years, Jane served on the Altar Guild and was active in the Episcopal Church Women's Group. In 1964, Jane and Jack joined Navesink Country Club (the club's second year in existence) where Jane played golf, tennis and paddle. For decades, Jane played Bridge with her many dear friends until the Covid-19 virus stepped in and kept everyone from gathering.



Surviving are Jane's sons, John Gehri Zerrer, Jr. and Jeffrey Fox Zerrer, along with five grandchildren ~ Jeffrey Richard Zerrer, Jack Fox Zerrer, Jarrett Gehri Zerrer, Jackson Scout Zerrer, Ella Rylie Titus and just born in July 2020 Cole Everett Zerrer, a great-grandson for Jane.



The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Marlene Pothier and Stephanie Luma for the tender, loving care given to Jane in the last month of her life.



A small private celebration of Jane's life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Monmouth County SPCA or Christ Episcopal Church. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store