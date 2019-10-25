|
Jane Halleran
Atlantic Highlands - Jane J. Halleran, age 83, of Atlantic Highlands died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bayside Manor of Keansburg, NJ. Jane was born in Kearny, NJ and lived most of her life in Atlantic Highlands,NJ. She is the daughter of the late John and Edith (Campbell) Josko.
She was employed as a Head Teller for Wells Fargo Bank in Holmdel NJ.
She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Halleran Sr., and her great-granddaughter, Victoria Grace Nowaczyk.
She is survived by her children, John J. Halleran Jr. and Nan (Bolger) Halleran, Charles R. Halleran and Carolyn (Adolf) Halleran, Jeanne M.(Halleran) Niles and Charles F. Niles II, and
Kathleen A. (Halleran) Nowaczyk and Ronald P. Nowaczyk, her 13 grandchildren, her 13 great-grandchildren and her beloved cousin, Patricia Stinnett.
The funeral will be held 10:00 am. on Monday, October 28 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave., Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Middletown following the mass.
Calling hours will be Sunday, October 27 from 05:00- 08:00 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019