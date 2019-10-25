Services
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
(732) 291-0234
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John P Condon Funeral Home
804 State Hwy 36
Leonardo, NJ 07737
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
103 Center Ave.
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Halleran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Halleran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Halleran Obituary
Jane Halleran

Atlantic Highlands - Jane J. Halleran, age 83, of Atlantic Highlands died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bayside Manor of Keansburg, NJ. Jane was born in Kearny, NJ and lived most of her life in Atlantic Highlands,NJ. She is the daughter of the late John and Edith (Campbell) Josko.

She was employed as a Head Teller for Wells Fargo Bank in Holmdel NJ.

She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Halleran Sr., and her great-granddaughter, Victoria Grace Nowaczyk.

She is survived by her children, John J. Halleran Jr. and Nan (Bolger) Halleran, Charles R. Halleran and Carolyn (Adolf) Halleran, Jeanne M.(Halleran) Niles and Charles F. Niles II, and

Kathleen A. (Halleran) Nowaczyk and Ronald P. Nowaczyk, her 13 grandchildren, her 13 great-grandchildren and her beloved cousin, Patricia Stinnett.

The funeral will be held 10:00 am. on Monday, October 28 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave., Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Middletown following the mass.

Calling hours will be Sunday, October 27 from 05:00- 08:00 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.

.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now