Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
16 McLean Street
Freehold, NJ
Jackson Twp. - Jane Imming, 95, of Jackson Township passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born and raised in Jersey City, and had lived in Belleville and Old Bridge before moving to Freehold in 1966 to raise her family. Jane later relocated to the Orchards at Bartley in Jackson in 2016. She was employed by Central Jersey Bank & Trust Co. in Freehold Township in the Transit Department. Jane was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Freehold Borough and St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Jackson. Jane, along with her husband, John enjoyed listening to Jazz music. Her favorite artists were Perry Como, Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. She was known for her spectacular garden and was an avid traveler. Jane will forever be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Imming in 2000; granddaughter, Lara Imming in 2019; and son in-law, Frank DelPalazzo in 2019. Jane is survived by her two sons, Daniel B. Imming and his wife, Debra of Jackson and Barry S. Imming and his wife, Verna of Morris Plains; daughter, Diane DelPalazzo of Sanford, NC; and four grandchildren, Arianna, Frankie, Sarah and Emily.

Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 16 McLean Street, Freehold. Interment to follow at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, 299 Freehold-Englishtown Road, Freehold Township. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
