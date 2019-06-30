Resources
Jane Kathleen (Moore) Peterson

Tinton Falls - Jane Kathleen (Moore) Peterson, 91 of Tinton Falls, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019. Jane married Ray Peterson in 1957. Jane was a loving mother to her three surviving sons who she affectionately called her three angels; Craig Peterson Lake Mary FL, Ray Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Shrewsbury, NJ, and Doug and his wife Terena of Sandy, UT along with six grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ray.

Jane loved spending time with her family, snow skiing and water skiing, puzzles, and bowling. She was a member of the Jersey Ski-ters Water Ski Club, performing water ski shows in the 60's and 70's. Jane will be remembered as a kind, sweet, and loving friend, mother, and wife. A memorial service will be held for family at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019
