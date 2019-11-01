|
Jane M Elliott
Manchester - Jane M Elliott 87 of Manchester died Thursday October 31, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Brooklyn, NY she resided in Flushing, Queens for 20 years before moving to Leisure Village West in Manchester in 1993. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and donated the lap blankets to the local nursing homes and the layettes to the baby nursery. She was very talented in ceramics and painting, every Christmas the family's French Doors had beautiful original paintings in every window. She challenged the NY Times crosswords and was well organized. She is predeceased by her parents, John & Muriel Elliott and her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Kohler. Surviving are her sisters, Margaret Elliott of Manchester, Kathryn Elliott of Canaan, CT and Aileen Pandapas & husband John of Roanoke, VA, brother-in-law Larry Kohler of Manchester, 2 nephews and a niece, Lawrence, Michael and Erica and 3 great nephews and 1 great niece. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 12 PM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019