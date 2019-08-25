Services
Jane M. Hardie

Avon by the Sea - Jane Marie Hardie of Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey passed away on Friday August 23,2019.

Jane was born in Newark, to the late Joseph P. Fagan and Jane M. (Crooke) Fagan.

Jane resided in Avon-by-the-Sea with her husband Howard and their family. Jane was a bonafide "clam digger" who loved the spirit of Avon-by-the-Sea and the special community that Avon is. Her parents regularly visited Avon in the 1920's and Jane met her future husband, Howie at the weekly dances, held at the Ocean Avenue pavilion, called the "rat race". They were excellent dancers.

Jane graduated from St. Elizabeth's Academy and attended Chestnut Hill College. Jane became an active member of St. Elizabeth's Church in Avon. She was president of the Avon School P.T.A. and served in the Ladies Auxiliary for Fitkin Hospital. She was a member of The Rosary Society and Avon Women's Club.

Jane enjoyed being with her friends and watching her children grow. She had a fondness for her children's friends, particularly if they resembled Eddie Haskell. When there was a storm in the area no one could track the weather better, be better prepared and describe how many feet above normal the Shark River would be.

Jane was predeceased by her husband Howard E. Hardie Sr., her parents Joseph P. and Jane M. Fagan, and her siblings, Reverend Joseph P. Fagan, William Fagan and Edward Fagan.

She is survived by her sons Howard and wife Kathleen of Avon, Richard and Virginia of Wall and a daughter Jane Marie Bittner of Avon. Janes surviving grandchildren include Kyle Hardie, Corey Hardie and his wife, Alexandra Carrie Hardie, Ryan Hardie and Christen Agee and her husband Shawn. Surviving great grandchildren include Alliana Agee, Emma Agee and Kayla Horwath.

Services will be held Tuesday, August 27th privately, at Jane's request at the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall. Burial will be at the St Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Avon First Aid Squad.

Jane was special kind loving person, a good wife, a caring mother, and a fine citizen of a town she loved called Avon-by-the-Sea.

To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019
