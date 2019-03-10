|
Jane Manz
Barnegat - Jane Manz, 83 passed away peacefully Thursday, March 7. Born in Jersey City, she spent most of her life in Bergen County before moving to Barnegat. She was a kind and generous soul, and loved country music. Her grandchildren were her world. She is predeceased by her parents, Fred and Sarah Kehrli. She is survived by her sister Lois Work of Vero Beach, FL, her daughters and sons-in-law Carol and Wayne Cornelius of Waretown, and Jodi and George Wallis of Forked River. She is also survived by her five grandchildren; Alicia, Aimee, Sarah, Ian and Evan; and one great granddaughter, Olivia.
Our family would like to thank the Barnegat Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, her nurses Robin & Juanita, her aides Colleen, Lauren, and Kate, and her hospice nurse Ralph. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane's memory to the Dementia Society of America.
