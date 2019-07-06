|
|
Jane Marie Delcamp Feuer
Yarmouth, ME - Jane Marie Delcamp Feuer, 87, of Colts Neck Township, N.J. and Yarmouth, Maine, died peacefully on July 1, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, after suffering from a bout of pneumonia.
She was born in Morristown, N.J., the daughter of James Francis Fahy and Gladys Norma Cruls Fahy. Mrs. Feuer lived in Colts Neck, N.J., for over 50 years before moving to Bay Square at Yarmouth approximately 18 months ago. She also resided in Clearwater, Fla., and Potomac, Md.
Mrs. Feuer enjoyed oil painting and studied with the internationally renowned painter Nelson Shanks at Studio Incamminati in Philadelphia, Pa. Her work was displayed at several art exhibitions in Manhattan, N.Y. She was also an accomplished bridge player and was working toward achieving the rank of Life Master.
Mrs. Feuer also loved traveling and took great joy touring the world with her family, grandchildren, and her good friend, Fran Raleigh, eventually visiting over 25 countries.
She was a member of the Colts Neck Township Bicentennial Committee and delighted in hosting various fund-raising events. She was also a former member and president of the RFD Garden Club, Middletown, N.J., and taught floral arrangement at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, N.J.
Mrs. Feuer started her career at B. Altman and Company Luxury Department Store, in Newark, N.J., where she worked as a buyer in women's clothing. She went on to become a licensed interior decorator in Potomac, Md., and worked as a store manager for Bowring Home Décor in Cherry Hill, N.J., and Woodbridge, N.J. She also worked for Citibank Corp., Eatontown, N.J.
She was a graduate of West Side High School, Newark, N.J., and also attended Upsala College, East Orange, N.J., Monmouth University, West Long Branch, N.J., Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J., and Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, N.J.
Jane was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Raymond W. Delcamp, in 1979, and her second husband, Seymour Feuer, who died in 1994.
Mrs. Feuer is survived by a daughter, Suzanne Delcamp-Connolly, and a son-in-law, Patrick Joseph Connolly, MD., of Falmouth, Maine; three grandchildren, Sean Patrick Connolly of Hoboken, N.J., and Emily Rose Connolly and Grace Anne Connolly of Falmouth, Me.; two sisters-in-law, Emily Delcamp and Barbara Delcamp of Oceanport, N.J.; two nieces, Maureen Gryson of Oceanport, N.J., and Mary Verderese of Little Silver, N.J.; three step-daughters, Pamela Lopes, Cheryl Bernstein, and Cindy Salem, all of N.J.; and seven step-grandchildren.
Visiting hours celebrating Mrs. Feuer's life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. A service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00pm. A celebration of life will also be held in Colts Neck at a later date. Internment is private. To view Mrs. Feuer's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the , Northern New England Region, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086 and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 180 US Route 1, Suite #1, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019