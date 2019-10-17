|
|
Jane Marilyn Pearson
West Long Branch - Death comes as it does to all women. After a heroic years long struggle with cancer, Jane Marilyn Pearson of West Long Branch, N.J. died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Jane was born on March 26, 1968 in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. She was educated at St. Jerome's Catholic Elementary School and Shore Regional High School both in West Long Branch N.J. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from West Chester University in English and Technical Writing. Jane worked for years in the high tech field as a technical writer. Jane leaves her husband Christopher Maguire, a daughter Grace Carol, two sons Luke Robert and John Thomas; stepson, Joseph Maguire; stepdaughters, Brittany and Madison Maguire; her mother, Nancy Carol Pearson, sister Rebecca, brothers Mark and John; mother-in-law, Arlene Maguire and many relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Reverend Robert Pearson.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday from 10 am until her Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Jerome's Church, 254 Wall Street, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Infinite Love for Kids P.O. Box 4064 Middletown, NJ 07748 infiniteloveforkidsfightingcancer.org. For condolences, please visit
www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019