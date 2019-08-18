|
Jane (Doreen) Mason
Forked River - Jane (Doreen) Mason 93 of Forked River. Passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at home. Jane was born on April 11, 1926 to Sarah and William Pilkington in Clifton, NJ where she lived for 32 years. She moved to Iselin, NJ in 1958 where she lived for the next 32 years before moving to Forked River in 1990.
Jane spent her career working as a Bookkeeper which she loved. She was the Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW post 2636 in Iselin. Jane was also the Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary Knights of Columbus, Forked River and was an active member of St. Pius X Church. She loved organizing trips and events for the Ladies Auxiliary, and working outside raking her yard.
She was predeceased by her husband Tom, and sisters Mary and Eleanor and brother Bill. Jane is survived by her son Tim and daughter-in-law Suyuan of Forked River, nieces Gloria and Barbara and nephew Joe in Florida, and Granddaughter Jennifer in Texas.
There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church in Forked River on Thursday August 22nd at 10:00 am. Interment will be at William C Doyle Cemetery in Wrightstown NJ on Thursday August 22nd at 12:30 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019