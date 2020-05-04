Jane S. Greeley
Jane S. Greeley

Belford - Jane S. Greeley, 93, of Belford, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 2, 2020 at home. Born on July 31, 1926 in Leonardo, she has resided in the Belford section of Middletown since 1949.

Mrs. Greeley was married on September 10, 1949 to the late Edward L. Greeley. While raising her sons, Jane was a Secretary at Lincroft Elementary School. Along with her husband, she owned the Rumson Dairy Queen from 1968 to 1990. She was a lifelong member of Leonardo Baptist Church. Known to everyone as "Grandma Jane", she will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward L. Greeley in 1973, and her parents Robert and Ethel Search. Surviving are her three sons and daughters in-law: Kenneth Greeley and Kimberly of Atlantic Highlands, Douglas Greeley and Mary Lou of Littleton, CO, and Robert Greeley and Jacquelyn of Middletown; 10 beloved grandchildren: Shannon, Edward, Kelly, Ashley, Joshua, Casey, Lucas, Zachary, Scott, and Kathryn; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Leonardo Baptist Church 46 Leonard Avenue Leonardo, NJ 07737 or Meals on Wheels of America 1550 Crystal Drive Suite 1004 Arlington, VA 22202. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date in the future. Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
