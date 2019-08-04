|
|
Jane Schier
Point Pleasant - Jane Schier, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 13, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Jane was born in Jersey City, NJ and raised in Dolgeville, NY. Jane lived in Point Pleasant for many years, and before that lived in Belmar. She was a graduate of St. Rose High School, Belmar, Patterson State College, and Georgian Court University where she received her Master's degree. Jane was a teacher at Central Regional Middle School for 35 years, retiring in 2005. Jane was a parishioner of St. Martha's, she volunteered at the Foodbank, and was a member of the Pt. Pleasant Historical Society. Jane loved to travel, and cook, and laugh, and to share those joys with her family and friends, making for an endless supply of stories and memories. Everyone in her circle knew they were loved.
She was predeceased by her parents Leo and Genevieve. Jane is survived by her sisters: Susan Noto and her husband Nathan of Elmira, NY, Christine Stalleicher and her husband Josef of Wiesbaden, Germany, and Fay Schier and her husband William Rutka of Manasquan; her nieces and nephews Kelly, Shannon (Michael), Scott, Michael (Mary), Brian, and Genna and her great-nieces and nephew - Chloe, Leo, and Jacqueline. Jane is also survived by her dear friend Kathleen Mueller.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 11 am on Friday, August 9, at St. Martha's Church, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant. Interment is immediately following Mass at St. Catharine Cemetery, 1100 West Chicago Blvd., Sea Girt, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Fulfill Monmouth & Ocean, 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019