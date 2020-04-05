|
Jane Susan Applegate Winton
Toms River - Jane Susan Applegate Winton, age 76, of Toms River passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. Jane was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend.
Jane was born on July 8, 1943 in Berkeley Township, New Jersey. She had a lifelong love of the Toms River area and the Barnegat Bay. Jane married her husband, John Eric Winton, in 1961, and together they created a beautiful life with their four daughters. Jane will be remembered for her generosity, love, kindness, wisdom and good works. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and enjoying the celebrations of everyday life.
Surviving her are her beloved daughters, Cynthia Joan Gilman, Shelley Lorraine Driscoll and her husband Mark, Melissa Jane Lumi, and Kelley Lyn Amato and her husband Tim, and her dog, Ruby.
She was a loving grandmother to Amanda, Jason, Jane, John, Josh, Joan, Kevin, Kyle, Gabriel, Melanie, Billy, Annabelle, John and Simon and her great grandchildren Marco, Stella, Hazel, Levi, Layla, Julian, Miles, and Grant. She is also survived by her sisters Jeannette Roselli, her identical twin Joan Johnson, and Kathleen Applegate.
She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John Winton, who passed away just four months ago.
We will be planning a celebration of Jane's life at a future date. We pray that all who are reading this are safe in these troubled times. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020