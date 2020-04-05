Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Winton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Susan Applegate Winton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Susan Applegate Winton Obituary
Jane Susan Applegate Winton

Toms River - Jane Susan Applegate Winton, age 76, of Toms River passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. Jane was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend.

Jane was born on July 8, 1943 in Berkeley Township, New Jersey. She had a lifelong love of the Toms River area and the Barnegat Bay. Jane married her husband, John Eric Winton, in 1961, and together they created a beautiful life with their four daughters. Jane will be remembered for her generosity, love, kindness, wisdom and good works. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and enjoying the celebrations of everyday life.

Surviving her are her beloved daughters, Cynthia Joan Gilman, Shelley Lorraine Driscoll and her husband Mark, Melissa Jane Lumi, and Kelley Lyn Amato and her husband Tim, and her dog, Ruby.

She was a loving grandmother to Amanda, Jason, Jane, John, Josh, Joan, Kevin, Kyle, Gabriel, Melanie, Billy, Annabelle, John and Simon and her great grandchildren Marco, Stella, Hazel, Levi, Layla, Julian, Miles, and Grant. She is also survived by her sisters Jeannette Roselli, her identical twin Joan Johnson, and Kathleen Applegate.

She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John Winton, who passed away just four months ago.

We will be planning a celebration of Jane's life at a future date. We pray that all who are reading this are safe in these troubled times. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -