Jane Theresa Sexton
Jane Theresa Sexton

Brick Twp. and formerly of Brielle - Jane Theresa Sexton, nee Begley, entered into Eternal Life surrounded by her family and devoted caregivers, on Thanksgiving night, November 26, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Robert, she will be forever remembered as "Nana, Mom, and Jane:"

Born in Richmond Hill, Queens, to Hugh and Ellen Begley, Jane was raised in Bloomfield, NJ,

Married in June 1954 to the love of her life Bob Sexton, they lovingly raised their 5 children at the Jersey Shore as Bob pursued his career as an OB/GYN of Pt Pleasant Hospital.

Jane is survived by her devoted children and their spouses Brian Sexton and Nina Valentine, Durr and Dana Sexton, Dan and Nadezhda Sexton, Ellen and Harold Boade, Tom and Kathy Sexton, her 12 grandchildren Sean, Scott, Katie, Kelsey, Nicholas, Joseph, Renee, Roby, Tess, Meg, Matt, and Andrew, and 2 great grandchildren Myla and River, her brother Kevin Begley and sister Mary Margaret Piecynski. The family is eternally grateful to the caregivers, Denise Galvao, Jennifer Newman, and Elvie Massio.

Visitation Wednesday 1:00pm to 4:00pm at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake, NJ.

In lieu of flowers the Sexton family requests donations to Community of Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, Community Almoner 421 E. 155th Street Bronx, NY 100455 and the Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center Foundation, 425 Jack Martin Boulevard, Brick, NJ 08724

To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
