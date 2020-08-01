Jane Vera Munro
Spring Lake Heights - Jane Vera Munro, 59, of Spring Lake Heights, NJ passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side. Jane was born in Des Moines, IA and raised in Belmar, NJ. She was a graduate of Manasquan High School. Jane worked for Evelyn's Seafood, Belmar as a waitress for many years and then became the seafood manager for A&P. After working for A&P she was a waitress at Vic's Restaurant, Bradley Beach and before she retired, Jane was a sales associate for Sears, Ocean Township. Jane loved going to the beach, sewing, crocheting, drawing and bike riding with her husband. She enjoyed all aspects of music from going to concerts, listening to all types of music and dancing.
Jane was predeceased by her parents Kenneth Duane Harlan, Sr., and Dorothy Sara Dundon Harlan, a brother Kenneth Duane Munro, Jr. and her mother-in-law Isabel Munro. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years Duane Munro of Spring Lake Heights, NJ; her beloved children Chad Kenneth Munro and his wife Larissa Reto, Brooke Greer Munro, Duncan Parker Munro and Thomas Duane Munro. Jane is also survived by her siblings, Stephen Harlan, Brenda Bloomquist, Connie Sutton, John Harlan and Linda Regec. She was the cherished grandmother to Peyton, Mila, Mikaila, Paxton and Laci Jane. Jane is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday August 3, 2020 from 3-5 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 5 pm. Cremation will be private. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
