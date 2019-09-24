|
Jane W. McDonald
Englishtown - Jane W. McDonald, 93 of Englishtown, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home. She was born at home in Freehold.
Jane spent her time raising her children and keeping everyone organized. She shared her love of Manasquan beach with her family. A favorite vacation was camping in New England, while enjoying some time away. She was an active member in the restoration of the Village Inn in Englishtown, and was a lifelong member of the Battleground Historical Society.
She was predeceased by her husband, John O. McDonald; and her brother, Charles Wikoff.
Surviving are her sister, Ellanor Gaeta of North Brunswick. Continuing her legacy are her children, Jane Murphy and her husband Tim, Jackson, Fred McDonald and his wife Robin, Jackson, Barbara McPheters and her husband Ralph, Okabena, Minnesota, Bonnie McDonald, Englishtown, and Bruce McDonald, Canton, New York; and her beloved grandchildren Jennie Murphy, Katie Murphy and her fiancé Ryan Nielsen, and Nathan McPheters.
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent. Donations in her memory to the Battleground Historical Society, P.O. Box 61, Tennent, NJ 07763 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019