|
|
Jane Wiliamovich
Freehold - Jane Wiliamovich, 94, of Freehold, died on Monday, April 13, 2020, at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and had resided in in Queens, N.Y. before moving to Freehold over 40 years ago.
She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold.
While living in New York, Jane worked at a company that assembled parts for medical devices.
When she was young, Jane enjoyed traveling with her sister, including trips to Bermuda, Cuba, and cross-country. In her later years, she enjoyed time at home with her husband, her dog Trixie, and her beloved cat Blackie.
She was the widow of Walter Wiliamovich who died in 1990. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Wiejaczka, Stanley Wiejaczka, and Edward Wiejaczka, and her sisters, Genevieve Sulewski and Lottie Smigelski.
Private interment will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Queens, N.Y.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020