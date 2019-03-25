|
Janet A. (nee Walsh) Bizub
- - Janet A. Bizub (nee Walsh) 62, beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Community Medical Center after a brief illness. Born June 22, 1956 in Jersey City to Richard and Gloria Walsh. Janet graduated the Academy of Saint Aloysius 1974, and later became a paralegal. Before moving to Toms River, Janet resided in Pohatcong NJ. She was presently employed at the Law Offices of Peter T. Seems. She loved her family and friends always enjoying time spent with them. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, painting, fishing with her husband and spoiling her puppy, Cody. Predeceased by her father Richard Walsh and father-in-law Joseph Bizub, Janet was survived by her husband George, her mother Gloria Walsh, mother-in-law Ann Bizub, sister Susan and Dr. Anthony Gambrino, brothers-in-law Joseph Bizub and Phil and Gloria Bizub, her sisters-in-law Marie and Robert Jurewicz, and Diane and Richard Henry. Janet's nieces and nephews Marci, Kami, Christine, Andrea, Pamela, Caitlin, Kristen, Lauren, James, Andrew and Kevin who will always miss her. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Road, Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 27, at 10:00 AM at the Church of Saint Dominic, 250 Old Squan Road, Brick NJ. Interment will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 56 Cedar Grove Road, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jersey Shore Animal Shelter, 185 Brick Boulevard, Brick NJ 0872
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 25, 2019