Janet A. Horn (Ryan)
Morganville - Janet A. Horn (Ryan), 76, of Morganville passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Bayshore Hospital. She was born and raised in Jersey City, moved to Old Bridge, and then resided in Freehold for 20 years before moving in with her daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Paul, to help care for her granddaughter, Julia. Janet was employed as a School Bus Driver for 33 years, most recently for the Monroe Township School District. She was an independent and hardworking woman who devoted her life to raising her daughter. Janet was an active member of St. Gabriel's Church and the Freehold Senior Center. She enjoyed taking trips with her friends from the senior group to Atlantic City and spent most of her weekends shopping with her daughter and granddaughter. Janet most enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Mabel Ryan and John Aloysius Ryan; siblings, Virginia Bezzegh, Francis Ryan, John Ryan, and Bernadette Matura. Janet is survived by her daughter, Jennifer A. Montano and her husband, Paul, of Morganville; a granddaughter, Julia A. Montano of Morganville; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. A private Funeral Mass will be held for the family. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.