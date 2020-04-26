Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Toms River - Janet C. Bastian, 93, of Holiday City South section of Berkeley Twsp., NJ and Wescosville, PA died on Sunday April 26, 2020 at her son's home. Janet was born in Hackensack, NJ and lived in Old Bridge and Berkeley Twsp., NJ before moving to Wescosville, PA. She was a bookkeeper for Fedders Air Conditioning in Edison, NJ. Janet was a member of the Pinelands Reformed Church and on the Women's Guild for the church. She was a member of the Holiday City South Women's Club and Singles Club and a County Committee Woman.

She is predeceased by her parents Emil and Charlotte Meyerer; her husband Richard W. Bastian and her sisters Barbara Roettinger and Dolores Fitzer.

Surviving are her sons Donald Bastian and his wife Andrea of Wescosville, PA, Robert Bastian and his wife Cathleen of Toms River, NJ and Barry Bastian and his wife Barbara of Forked River, NJ; her brother Wendell Meyerer of Longwood, FL; her six grandchildren and her four great grandchildren.

The arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020
