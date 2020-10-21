1/
Janet C. Larson
Janet C. Larson

Sea Girt - Janet C. Larson, 88, of Sea Girt, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home. Born in Allenwood, NJ, she lived in Allenwood, before moving to Sea Girt 58 years ago.

Mrs. Larson was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and former Board Member. Janet was also a member of the Manasquan River Golf Club, Sea Girt Community Appeal, Questers Historical Association, Charter Member of Sea Girt PTO, Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother.

Mrs. Larson is pre-deceased by her parents, Albert Holloway and Catherine (nee Frostick), husband, Paul A. Sr. in 1997 and sister, Patricia A. Holly. She is survived by her son, Paul A. Jr. and his wife Marie of Wall; daughter, Cathy A. Larson of Sea Girt; grandchildren, Paul A III, Robert J. and his wife Karolina and great grandson, Max.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-4pm at the Neary-Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 907 4th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762 OR Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
OCT
25
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
7322230003
