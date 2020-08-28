Janet C. Polito
Toms River - Janet C. Polito, 89, of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully at Complete Care at the Havens, Toms River, on Thursday August, 27, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ Janet had grown up in Irvington and had moved to Toms River in 1995 specifically Holiday City. Janet was a Payroll Clerk for NJ Transit, Maplewood until her retirement in 1996 after 25 years of service. Janet was a member and active volunteer of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign War. She enjoyed Line dancing and being involved in her community activities and clubs. Janet was a communicant of St. Maximillian RC Church in Berkeley Twp., NJ.
Janet was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1991 and her four siblings, Theresa Cicchetti, Concetta Cardinale, Phillip Cardinale, Angelo Cardinale. She is survived by her loving children, Nancy McDonald and her husband Joseph of South Brunswick and Joseph Polito of Toms River. Janet is also survived by her two grandsons, Matthew and Michael McDonald.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday August 30, 2020 2 pm until 5 pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday August 31, 2020 10 am at St. Maximillian Kolbe Church, Toms River, NJ. Interment to follow to Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Janet's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America by visiting www.alzfdn.org
Janet's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Complete Care at the Havens for the truly wonderful care they took of their loved one especially during these difficult months.
