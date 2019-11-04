|
Janet Coble Beringer
Oakhurst - Janet Coble Beringer, 90, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, died peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
She grew up in Asbury Park and graduated from Monmouth Junior College (Monmouth U) and Moravian College for Women in Bethlehem, PA. She worked for many years as a medical technologist in the laboratory at Fitkin Hospital (JSUMC). Janet married in 1957 and only took a break from work to raise two sons.
Janet was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Oakhurst. She put her knitting skills to use making hats, scarves and mittens which were distributed to the less fortunate through her friends in the knitting ministry.
Janet was predeceased by her parents, Mildred and A. Russell Coble, her sister, Elizabeth Coble Grasser and her loving husband, Theodore H. Beringer III.
She is survived by Andrew and Theresa Beringer of Oakhurst and their children, Chris and Amy and Peter and Deanna Beringer of Brick and their children, Matthew and Jennifer.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-8 pm on Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Oakhurst, 103 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019