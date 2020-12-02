Janet D. HovanceToms River - Janet D. Hovance, 79, of Toms River, NJ, gracefully departed into the open hands of the Lord on November 29, 2020 at Community Medical Center with her children by her side. Born in Staten Island, NY, to the late Oswald and Florence Olsen, Janet lived in Staten Island before moving to Toms River in 1965. Raising her cherished family and participating with their school events and PTA meant the world to Janet. As an avid tennis player she was a member of the Toms River Country Club and with her love of boating and friends, also the Toms River Yacht Club. In later years she found much joy in her grandchildren and took tremendous pride in each of them as they grew. She was a faithful and lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Toms River. Her strong Christian faith made her the loving Wife, Mother, Nanny & Friend that she is today, and will be forever.Janet was predeceased by her husband Peter in 1996. Surviving are her children Douglas Jensen and wife Stephanie, Pamela Applegate and husband Jim and Michael Hovance and wife Danielle; and her cherished grandchildren Samantha, Douglas Jr., Alexis, Adam, Andrew, Holly, Allyson and Dakota.Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 129 Chestnut St., Toms River. Funeral Service to follow immediately at 11:00.Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's name to the First UnitedMethodist Church Memorial Fund. Condolences may be made by visiting