|
|
Janet DeSena
Little Egg Harbor - Janet DeSena was born in Queens, New York on May 11, 1947 where she lived until moving to Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey 18 years ago. She entered Heaven's Gates on April 25, 2019.
A loving mother and homemaker, Janet loved to cook for her family, most especially over the holidays and on special gatherings. She was an avid reader of novels and a wonder at word puzzles. Her greatest quality was to see the best in everyone and inspire our better angels.
Janet was predeceased by her brother Albert and sisters Joan, Nancy and Ruth.
She is survived by her loving husband John of 43 years, son John and daughters Karissa and Dana. She is also survived by her brothers John, Richard and Robert, sisters Arlene, Carol, Debra, and Evelyn and granddaughters Michelle and Gianna.
Viewing hours will be on Tuesday, April 30 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at Maxwell Funeral Home in Little Egg Harbor. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at 11am at St. Theresa's Church in Little Egg Harbor followed by a burial ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019