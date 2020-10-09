Janet Dibisceglie
Ocean Township - Janet LeCause Dibisceglie, passed away on Wednesday October 7, 2020, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her immense family and visited by numerous friends.
Janet lived a seventy-four-year life of total dedication to her fellow person. She was born on July 30, 1946 in a home in Phillipsburg, New Jersey to Gertrude Gigliotti LeCause and Frank J LeCause.
Janet stewarded a household full of children while volunteering as an EMT, a counselor for children with disabilities, an aide to domestic abuse survivors, and innumerable acts of charity to friends and strangers alike
Janet is survived by her husband Dominick Dibisceglie, her sister Joan LeCause, brothers Frank and Carl LeCause, and children James Patterson, and Bruce, Janine, and Gregory Dibisceglie, her grandchildren Tim Dibisceglie, Liz Dibisceglie, Ryan Nolan and Dean Patterson.
There will be a visitation to grieve and celebrate her life this Sunday, October 11 at 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Bongarzone Funeral Home at 2400 Shafto Rd, Tinton Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please continue her legacy by donating to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the Ladacin Network, or with a random act of kindness. For online condolences, her full obituary and directions please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com