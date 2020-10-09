1/1
Janet Dibisceglie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Dibisceglie

Ocean Township - Janet LeCause Dibisceglie, passed away on Wednesday October 7, 2020, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her immense family and visited by numerous friends.

Janet lived a seventy-four-year life of total dedication to her fellow person. She was born on July 30, 1946 in a home in Phillipsburg, New Jersey to Gertrude Gigliotti LeCause and Frank J LeCause.

Janet stewarded a household full of children while volunteering as an EMT, a counselor for children with disabilities, an aide to domestic abuse survivors, and innumerable acts of charity to friends and strangers alike

Janet is survived by her husband Dominick Dibisceglie, her sister Joan LeCause, brothers Frank and Carl LeCause, and children James Patterson, and Bruce, Janine, and Gregory Dibisceglie, her grandchildren Tim Dibisceglie, Liz Dibisceglie, Ryan Nolan and Dean Patterson.

There will be a visitation to grieve and celebrate her life this Sunday, October 11 at 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Bongarzone Funeral Home at 2400 Shafto Rd, Tinton Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please continue her legacy by donating to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the Ladacin Network, or with a random act of kindness. For online condolences, her full obituary and directions please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bongarzone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved