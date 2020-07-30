Janet E. Hughes
Long Branch - Janet Eileen (Kelly) Hughes departed this world on Tuesday, July 29, 2020 from her home in Long Branch. Born in 1932 to the late Dr. James and Elizabeth (Friend) Kelly, she was raised in Jersey City and was a proud graduate of Holy Family Academy, formerly in Bayonne. Janet worked as an expediter for Western Union in Jersey City before marrying James Francis Hughes in 1958. They relocated to Monmouth County with their two young boys in the late 1960s. Janet was a longtime resident of both Little Silver and Long Branch. Janet enjoyed the restaurants of Monmouth County, cooking special meals, genealogy, drives along the beach and crocheting in her earlier years. She loved her family, watching "Judge Judy," having an afternoon glass of wine and staying in touch with friends and family via email and Facetime on her IPad.
Janet is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, James, of Long Branch; her son, Kevin, and his wife, Deborah, of Middletown; three grandchildren, Megan, Mark and Maria Hughes, and their mother, Susan Hughes, all in Florida. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, John Hughes of Clifton, and sister-in-laws: Nancy Downie of Bayonne and Carol Hughes of Buffalo, NY. Janet leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins of both the Hughes and Kelly families. Janet is also survived by her longtime friend and caregiver, Marie Bazin of Long Branch.
In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her son, James D. Hughes (2020), and her three siblings: James E. Kelly (1965), Betty "Kelly" Bishop (2012), and Eugene (Gene) F. Kelly (2016).
In following with her wishes, Janet will have a private cremation. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.jerseyshorecremation.
Donations in memory of Janet may be directed to Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Foundation, 23 Main St., Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 or www.vnahg.org
. Please specify if you would like your gift directed to hospice care or area of greatest need.