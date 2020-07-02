1/1
Janet F. (Ford) Neeld
Janet F. (nee Ford) Neeld

Janet F. Neeld (nee Ford), age 86, of Manahawkin, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Born in Trenton, NJ, she lived in Plainfield, NJ prior to Manahawkin where she resided since 1992. Along with being a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed arts and crafts. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Manahawkin. There, she was a member of the Women's Society. While living in Plainfield, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the church choir. She also served as den mother for the Cub Scouts, Plainfield. She also found joy being a volunteer for STARfish.

Janet is survived by her husband, Dick Neeld, her two sons, Kenneth Neeld, and James Neeld & his wife Gail, her six grandchildren, James Neeld, Kevin Neeld & his wife Emily, Isaac and Erin Vermilye, and Kyle and Jordan St. Pierre, as well as her great grandson, Cameron Neeld. She is also survived by her niece, Beverly Meier, and her former daughters-in-law, Linda Traver and Maureen Lucy. She will be missed by all.

A memorial service at Manahawkin United Methodist Church, will take place and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to the Manahawkin United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 116 Stafford Ave., Manahawkin, NJ 08050. Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin was entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC
573 Mill Creek Rd
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
(609) 597-4411
