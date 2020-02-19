Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
706 Grand Central Ave.
Lavallette, NJ 08735
(732) 793-9000
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
706 Grand Central Ave.
Lavallette, NJ 08735
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM
1957 - 2020
Janet F. Swearingen Obituary
Janet F. Swearingen

Toms River, NJ - Janet Swearingen passed away on 2/18/2020 with her husband by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Janet was born on 10/5/57 and grew up in Elizabeth, spending her summers at the Jersey Shore. Janet met the love of her life, Frederick, in 1985 and married him in 1990. She was happiest in the Florida Keys and Key West where she and her husband vacationed for 30 years. They enjoyed boating, fishing, scuba diving, crabbing, and clamming. Janet had a passion for art and was extremely talented in oil painting and drawing. She was successful in her career as a real estate agent as a top seller of commercial properties. She loved music and, most of all, she loved animals. Janet has always had a furry companion by her side and always had a strong bond with any animal she had.

She is survived by her husband Frederick Swearingen; her mother Kathleen Hunter; her brothers Frank (Cathy), Glen (Lisa) and Brian (Adrienne) and her nieces Kelly Hunter & Michelle Hunter.

Family will receive friends on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 2pm till a 5pm Service at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 706 Grand Central Ave. Lavallette, NJ. Burial will be private.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Animal Rescue of your choice. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
