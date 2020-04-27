|
Janet H. Clarke
Shark River Hills - Janet Helene Clarke, 76, of Shark River Hills, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Born and raised in Neptune City, she graduated summa cum laude from Neptune High School. The Tuesday after graduation, she began her lifelong career as a legal secretary for Madnick, Milstein & Mason, in Asbury Park, where she faithfully worked over 50 years for the firm.
Janet was a devoted wife for 36 years to her husband Francis until his passing in 2016. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. She was a life-long member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Asbury Park.
When Janet laughed, you laughed right along with her for it was a part of! She adored all of her pets with such compassion and enjoyed watching countless hours of television. Coined the term "Jan Day" in which everyone should partake from time to time (pajamas all day!)
Janet was predeceased by her husband Francis D. Clarke. She is survived by her son Jeffery Letts and his wife Rosemarie Letts of Shark River Hills; a daughter Denise Vella and her husband Gregory Vella of Wall; a sister Linda Murdoch of Brick and three beautiful grandchildren-Jenna and Lucas Letts, and Vivienne Vella.
She will also be dearly missed by her nieces Sandy and Cindy; nephew Jere; cousins Diane, Sharon, Richard and Raymond; Aunt Jeannette; her first husband Robert Letts; close friend Donna; and countless others.
Burial will be private. A memorial service and celebration of Janet's life will be held at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020