1/1
Janet Holmes Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Holmes Davis

Spring Lake - Janet Holmes Davis, 91, passed away at Wellington Assisted Living on August 19, 2020. Janet was born in Neptune City and married her Neptune High School sweetheart, Bob in 1945. After briefly living in Springfield, Mass. and Ocean Grove, they built their home in the Gables section of Neptune. Janet was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest accomplishment for which she felt truly blessed was to have raised her five children with the love of her life, Robert Davis displaying strong family values. She was proud to be and American and dearly loved her flag and country.

Janet was a passionate golfer and longtime member of Manasquan River Golf Club. She was proud to have won the women's club championship five times. She also loved the competition golf she played in the Garden State Women's Golf Association and Metropolitan Women's Golf Association. Among her proudest moments was winning the Metropolitan Golf Association's Mother-Son tournament two times with her son, Richard.

She was a member of Hamilton Methodist Church then later joined St. Paul's Methodist Church in Brick. She enjoyed volunteering for over 10 years at the Visiting Nurses Thrift Shop in Manasquan with friends. Janet dearly loved animals, nature and was an avid gardener. She was known for her family photo albums and note-writing to family and friends on all occasions.

Janet was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Davis, her parents Joseph and Josephine Holmes, and her brother Joseph Holmes Jr. Surviving are her five children and their spouses: Robert Davis, Jr. and Kit (Ft. Meyers, Fl.) Richard Davis and Jean (Ocean Twp.), Kathy Cavalieri and Frank (Spring Lake), Karen Hulse and Dave (Wall Twp.), Kristine Armstrong and Jack (Jupiter, Fl.); 13 grandchildren: Stefani Cox and Chris, Dr. Robert Davis III, Kelli Suozzo and Chris, Megan Guzaskus, Michael Cavalieri and Telby, Frank Cavalieri Jr., Ashley Hulse, Jack Armstrong Jr. and Anna, Matthew Cavalieri, Erik Armstrong and Mary, Jessica Thibault and Tyler, Samantha Hulse, Kristofer Armstrong: 11 great-grandchildren: Lucas Ackerman, Mackenzie Ackerman, Camryn Ackerman, John Michael Suozzo , Mackenzie Cavalieri, Lily Suozzo, Maggie Guzaskas, Michael Cavalieri, Molly Guzaskas, Luca Cavalieri, Ava Armstrong, and sister Joyce Kern (Chatham) and husband Dick.

Visitation with be held from 10 am-12 noon on Monday, August 24 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. In keeping with current state mandates regarding Covid-19, face covering must be worn by all visitors. Immediately following visitation, interment will take place at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls. To offer condolences to the Davis family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Interment
Monmouth Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved