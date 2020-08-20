Janet Holmes Davis
Spring Lake - Janet Holmes Davis, 91, passed away at Wellington Assisted Living on August 19, 2020. Janet was born in Neptune City and married her Neptune High School sweetheart, Bob in 1945. After briefly living in Springfield, Mass. and Ocean Grove, they built their home in the Gables section of Neptune. Janet was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest accomplishment for which she felt truly blessed was to have raised her five children with the love of her life, Robert Davis displaying strong family values. She was proud to be and American and dearly loved her flag and country.
Janet was a passionate golfer and longtime member of Manasquan River Golf Club. She was proud to have won the women's club championship five times. She also loved the competition golf she played in the Garden State Women's Golf Association and Metropolitan Women's Golf Association. Among her proudest moments was winning the Metropolitan Golf Association's Mother-Son tournament two times with her son, Richard.
She was a member of Hamilton Methodist Church then later joined St. Paul's Methodist Church in Brick. She enjoyed volunteering for over 10 years at the Visiting Nurses Thrift Shop in Manasquan with friends. Janet dearly loved animals, nature and was an avid gardener. She was known for her family photo albums and note-writing to family and friends on all occasions.
Janet was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Davis, her parents Joseph and Josephine Holmes, and her brother Joseph Holmes Jr. Surviving are her five children and their spouses: Robert Davis, Jr. and Kit (Ft. Meyers, Fl.) Richard Davis and Jean (Ocean Twp.), Kathy Cavalieri and Frank (Spring Lake), Karen Hulse and Dave (Wall Twp.), Kristine Armstrong and Jack (Jupiter, Fl.); 13 grandchildren: Stefani Cox and Chris, Dr. Robert Davis III, Kelli Suozzo and Chris, Megan Guzaskus, Michael Cavalieri and Telby, Frank Cavalieri Jr., Ashley Hulse, Jack Armstrong Jr. and Anna, Matthew Cavalieri, Erik Armstrong and Mary, Jessica Thibault and Tyler, Samantha Hulse, Kristofer Armstrong: 11 great-grandchildren: Lucas Ackerman, Mackenzie Ackerman, Camryn Ackerman, John Michael Suozzo , Mackenzie Cavalieri, Lily Suozzo, Maggie Guzaskas, Michael Cavalieri, Molly Guzaskas, Luca Cavalieri, Ava Armstrong, and sister Joyce Kern (Chatham) and husband Dick.
Visitation with be held from 10 am-12 noon on Monday, August 24 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. In keeping with current state mandates regarding Covid-19, face covering must be worn by all visitors. Immediately following visitation, interment will take place at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls. To offer condolences to the Davis family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
