Janet Kay 82, passed away on October 3rd, 2020 peacefully at home.



She was predeceased by her mother and father, Edith and Joseph Einzig. Surviving is her loving husband LeRoy of 63 years, Her children Robin & Steven Lord, and David & Alice Kay, Her loving grandchildren Joseph & June Kay, Michael and Katie Kay , Dylan Lord and Austin Lord. Siblings Stanley Einzig, Paul Einzig, and Susan Einzig in addition to many other loving family members and friends.



Janet was born in Brooklyn and raised in Flushing, New York. She was a lifelong resident of Hazlet where she served on the Board of Education, after which she moved to Marlboro and retired in Lakewood. She and her husband ran a large construction company together for 3 decades. She was adored by all who met her and will be missed by all.



Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Sinai Mausoleum, Marlboro on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:30 am.









