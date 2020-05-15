Janet Kimball
Neptune Township - Janet Kimball, (Demko) 65, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, peacefully at home after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Jersey City, N.J., Janet lived in Bayonne before moving to the shore 34 years ago with her husband James. Janet retired as a Radiology Technician from Jersey Shore Imaging. She was a Giant, Yankee and Notre Dame fan but most of all she loved spending time with her dog Molly and the many pet lovers in her neighborhood.
She enjoyed being with her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed. Janet was predeceased by her husband James Kimball and her parents, Richard and Cecilia Demko (Curnkey). She leaves behind her sister's Cecilia Demko, Marianne Quirk ( Demko) and husband, Ed; brother's Richard Demko and wife, Wendy( Povick ) and Steven Demko and wife Dianna ( King) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved pug, Molly.
Arrangements are being handled by Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, Belmar, NJ, a private service is planned. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to in Janet's name be made to The Monmouth County Shelter of the Associated Humane Societies- NJ, 2960 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753.
There will be a celebration of life for Janet at a later date.
For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 16, 2020.